The killers of the father of former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, have been arrested by Nigeria Police Force

Pa Defwan Dariye, a 93-year-old, was killed by the kidnappers after the family reportedly paid N10million ransom

The 53-year-old leader of the kidnap gang, Jethro Nguyen, narrated how he hired 10 others before the nonagenarian was kidnapped from his palace

Jos, Plateau - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has nabbed and paraded the killers of Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye.

The Punch reports that the 93-year-old man was killed after his abductors collected N10million ransom from his family.

Legit.ng gathered that Jethro Nguyen, a 53-year-old leader of the kidnap gang and an indigene of Bokos, said he had to hire 10 others including some Fulani herders to successfully abduct the old man from his palace.

Sahara Reporters also noted that Nguyen added that they kept him in custody for about 10 days before killing him.

Nguyen, who is also the mastermind of the crime, said he gave one of the abductors the order to shoot and kill the old man.

Police arrest notorious kidnappers terrorising Adamawa state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Adamawa police command confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising the people of the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was reported that the state police spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 17, in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested in Fufore, Yola South and Jada local government areas of the state.

He said during interrogation all the suspects confessed to kidnapping one Alhaji Sale Idi of Farang in Fufore LGA and Ya’u Adamu of Ganye town in Ganye LGA.

Police arrest 20 suspects over killing of Muslim travellers in Jos

In a related report, officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) arrested a total 20 suspects in connection with the killing of no fewer than 25 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau, Jos north local government.

The police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, who made known in a statement on Sunday, August 15, added that 33 victims from the waylaid convoy of five buses were also rescued.

A team comprising of Police Tactical Units led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu have been deployed to Plateau state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment.

Source: Legit.ng