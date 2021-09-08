Bandits struck again in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Wednesday, September 8

The gunmen killed a policeman and kidnapped not fewer than 23 persons during the daring attack

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the incident, adding that operatives of the command had been deployed to the affected communities

Chikun LGA, Kaduna state - Armed bandits have killed an anti-riot policeman and kidnapped at least 23 persons during an attack on Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita in Juji area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Nigerian reported that the criminals also killed five members of vigilante in an ambush attack in Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

Bandits have killed a policeman and abducted 23 people during attacks on Ungwan Maje and Ungwan Laka communities in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

At Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita in Juji, it was learnt that the bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday, September 8, shooting sporadically and killed the police officer.

Police confirm attack

Legit.ng gathers that the Kaduna police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the tragic incident.

Jalige added that operatives of the command had since been deployed to the communities.

The police spokesman could not however give details on how many residents of the community were taken away by the bandits.

However, a vigilante member who spoke anonymously said no fewer than 23 members of the community were abducted by the hoodlums.

The Cable also quoted an eyewitness as saying:

“The bandits first attacked Ungwan Maje, where they abducted 16 persons, majority of them women and children.

“The bandits later attacked Ungwan Laka, where a mobile police inspector, Joshua Markus, who came to visit his family from Rivers state was killed.

“The bandits abducted seven persons, including the wife and daughter of the deceased policeman.”

A retired military officer who is a resident of Ungwan Laka was said to have narrowly escaped with his family. However, his car and motorcycle were burnt by the hoodlums.

