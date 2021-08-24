The Kogi government has warned the education administrators in the state to desist from any act of exam malpractices

Wemi Jones, the state commissioner for education, science and technology, made the warning on Monday, August 23, during a stakeholders' meeting

Jones noted that the government would not allow any form of malpractices in the ongoing SSCE across the state

Lokoja, Kogi - Apparently disturbed by the level of examination malpractices among the school leavers in the state, the Kogi government has vowed to end 'Miracle Centres' in the state.

The News reports that the state government said it would pay close attention to so-called centres as part of its efforts to tackle examination malpractices during the ongoing 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the state.

The Kogi government has warned education administrators against WAEC ‘miracle centre’ in the state. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Legit.ng gathered that the newspaper said ‘Miracle Centres’ are usually schools where teachers and invigilators closed their eyes to examination malpractices by students.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with exam monitors from the ministry and 21 local government areas, the state commissioner for education, science and technology, Wemi Jones, said the state would not allow such malpractices in the ongoing SSCE.

Exam monitors, supervisors indulging in malpractices will be prosecuted

Independent also reports that Jones cautioned monitors and supervisors against indulging in any form of examination malpractice.

Jones advised school principals against using their schools as ‘Miracle Centres’ to perpetrate any form of examination malpractice under any disguise.

He added that the government remained resolute and fully ready to prosecute and severely sanction any erring school, individual or accomplices; according to the education law.

He added:

”No monitors should aid, abate, or involve in any form of examination malpractice in this upcoming WAEC because the ministry will not be happy about it."

WAEC says candidates without NIN won’t be allowed to register for 2022 WASSCE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said candidates would not be allowed to register for its school certificate examination from 2022 without their National Identification Number (NIN).

It was reported that this condition was announced by the council's head of national office, Patrick Areghan, on Tuesday, August 10, in Lagos.

Areghan noted that beginning from 2022, the NIN will become a mandatory requirement before students will write the WASSCE.

