Delta State leads 2025 FAAC allocation with ₦649.67 billion, driven by oil receipts and derivation funds

Rivers and Lagos States follow, showcasing the impact of oil production and market consumption on allocations

Kano and Oyo States represent northern non-oil regions, demonstrating their rising fiscal strength in FAAC rankings

FCT, Abuja- The list of the top 10 states with the highest Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation.

The 2025 ranking of receipts underscores a familiar fiscal pattern: oil-producing states and leading commercial hubs dominate the list.

As reported by The Nation, the 13 per cent derivation fund worked to the advantage of the oil-producing states, mostly from the south-south region.

10 states with the highest FAAC allocation in 2025

Delta State

Delta State led the states with the highest FAAC allocation in 2025 with ₦649.67 billion.

The south-south state dominance was driven largely by oil receipts, particularly the 13 per cent derivation fund, VAT inflows, etc.

Rivers State

Another south-south state, Rivers, ranked second with an FAAC allocation of ₦526.30 billion in 2025.

Rivers State benefited from derivation revenue as an oil-producing state, alongside strong VAT performance generated by high transaction volumes.

Lagos State

Lagos State is the third on the list and the highest-ranking non-oil state with ₦514.56 billion FAAC allocation in 2025.

The southwest state leveraged its vast consumption market and electronic payment ecosystem to record robust VAT and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) inflows.

Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom secured ₦494.23 billion in the 2025 FAAX allocation table. The state sustained its strong FAAC standing with oil production and derivation earnings, backed by statutory and VAT components.

Bayelsa State

Bayelsa State, with a relatively smaller population and market size, received ₦488.08 billion, underscoring the weight of derivation revenue in the FAAC formula.

Kano State

Kano State led the northern non-oil states with ₦270.86 billion. Its large population and commercial scale supported solid VAT receipts, strengthening its position among the top allocations.

Oyo State

Oyo recorded ₦213.75 billion without derivation benefits, reflecting the impact of population size, trade, and consumer activity.

Anambra State

Anambra State, without oil derivation revenue, posted ₦199.88 billion. Its commercial strength kept it competitive in the FAAC rankings.

Borno State

Another northern state on the list of FAAC's highest allocation is Borno. The northeast state received ₦198.75 billion, highlighting the broader factors embedded in the allocation formula.

Ondo State

Ondo, an oil-producing state, closed the top 10 with ₦198.42 billion. The oil derivation revenue enhanced its allocation despite having a smaller consumer market than some peers.

