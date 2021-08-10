The National Identification Number (NIN) will be a WAEC requirement for writing WASSCE from 2022

The examination council made this known on Tuesday, August 10, through its head of national office, Patrick Areghan

Areghan also disclosed that the 2021 examination will begin on Monday, August 16, and is expected to last for seven weeks in Nigeria

Lagos - According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) candidates will not be allowed to register for its school certificate examination from 2022 without their National Identification Number (NIN).

This condition was announced by the council's head of national office, Patrick Areghan, on Tuesday, August 10, in Lagos, Guardian reports.

The exam body said NIN will be mandatory for candidates from 2022

Areghan noted that beginning from 2022, the NIN will become a mandatory requirement before students will write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Stating clearly that "No NIN, no entry," he said the implication is that prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which is in line with the federal government's policy directed by the ministry of education.

According to Punch, Areghan disclosed that the 2021 WASSCE will commence throughout the sub-region from Monday, August 16, and added that "the examination will end in Nigeria on Sept. 30, spanning a period of seven weeks."

West African Examination Council announces new date for 2021 WASSCE

Meanwhile, the body had announced that the 2021 May/June WASSCE would take place from August 16 to September 30, 2021.

The announcement was made by WAEC’s head of public affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, on Friday, April 9.

He explained that the examination could not hold during the usual May/June period because of the disruption to the school calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson dismissed claims that WAEC’s head of national office, Patrick Areghan, had announced a postponement of the examination.

Ojijeogu disclosed that an international timetable for the August 16 to September 30 exam will be released in due course.

