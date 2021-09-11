Three kidnapped workers of former president Olusegun Obasanjo's farm have been released by their abductors

The workers were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, September 8, while returning from work

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun state police public relations officer, said the workers were rescued on Friday, September 10

Abeokuta, Ogun - Barely three days after their abduction, the Ogun state police command said it has rescued three workers of the former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s farm from their kidnappers’ den.

PM News reports that this was made known on Friday, September 10, by the state police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The kidnapped workers of Obasanjo farm have regained freedom. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that he said that the anti-kidnapping operatives had been on the trail of the abductors, adding that the squad had continued combing bushes around the area since the incident happened.

Oyeyemi said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Yes, we mounted a lot of pressures on the kidnappers. Since yesterday (Thursday) our anti-kidnapping operatives have been in the bush searching for them.

“They were able to trace them to the bush behind the Day Waterman College, along the Kobape road. This evening, they released them (victims) unhurt without any ransom.”

On whether there was an arrest, Oyeyemi said “not yet, but we are very sure that we will make arrests soon.”

Vanguard also reports that the workers were kidnapped on the evening of Wednesday, September 8, at Seseri village, while returning from work.

Gunmen abduct Obasanjo’s three workers after shooting at their car in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that gunmen kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Wednesday, September 8.

It was reported that the gunmen waylaid the three workers at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode local government area.

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Obasanjo reveals elders’ resolution at Abuja meeting

In a related report, former Obasanjo said that elder statesmen under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria notified President Muhammadu Buhari of their recent meeting in Abuja on the insecurity in the country.

The ex-president said members of the group agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

Obasanjo offered an insight into what was discussed at their Thursday, June 10, meeting, which according to him, bothered on issues of security, economy, welfare, well-being, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The former president also noted that Nigerians would soon be aware of the motive of the coalition through its actions.

Source: Legit.ng