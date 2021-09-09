Emerging reports indicate that Ogun state police claimed that operatives in the force would work hard to ensure the rescue of Obasanjo’s staff

The police spokesman in the area while confirming the incident, assured of the safe return of the victims noting they were kidnapped on Wednesday, September 8 at Seseri village

Meanwhile, the report further revealed that the victims were dragged into the bush by their abductors and taken to an undisclosed location

The Ogun state police command confirmed the abduction of all the three staff of Obasanjo Holdings who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Kobape-Abeokuta expressway.

The Sun News reported that the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave the assurance in Abeokuta, while confirming the incident, said the victims were abducted, on Wednesday, September 8, around 6p.m, at Seseri Village, near Kobape.

The police have assured that its men would do everything humanly possible to rescue the workers.

Meanwhile, the workers were reportedly dragged into the bush and taken to an unknown destination.

The Ogun state police command has confirmed the abduction of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's staff.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the abductees, which included the financial controller, the group auditor and the group store manager of Obasanjo Holdings, a company owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, were ambushed by gunmen while driving a Toyota Hilux van along the expressway.

The Ogun command PPRO said:

“The kidnapping occurred around 6p.m on yesterday. Obasanjo has a farm around the area in Kobape.

“Our men have begun searching for them and we will ensure they are rescued.”

The police spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to the security of lives and property in the state, The Nigerian Tribune also reported.

He assured the people of the state that the abductors would soon be arrested, while the captives would regain their freedom.

Breaking: Gunmen Abduct 3 Ex-President Obasanjo’s Workers after Shooting at their Car in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen have reportedly kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Wednesday, September 8.

The report indicates that the gunmen waylaid the three workers at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode local government area.

A source cited by the newspaper said the workers abducted are the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the firm.

How Kidnap Victims in Southwest Paid N3bn in 2 Years, Gani Adams Reveals

Relatively, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has claimed that not less than N3 billion was paid as ransom to rescue about 400 people kidnapped in the southwest in a period of two years.

It was reported that the prominent Yoruba chief also lamented that over 200 persons were killed in the southwest region by the kidnappers within the years under review.

The Aare Onakakanfo made this known on Thursday, August 19, at the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

