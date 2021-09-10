Actress Toyin Abraham has shared a video showing a powerful moment she recently encountered at a cinema in Akure

The video captured the moment a clergywoman who just watched her new film came to offer heartfelt prayers for her

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with different reactions to the inspiring video clip

Actress Toyin Abraham is currently touring cinemas across the country in promotion of her new movie and she recently had a powerful encounter with a religious fan.

Apparently, a clergywoman had also visited the cinema to watch the film and she couldn’t help but look for the actress afterwards.

Pastor impressed by Toyin Abraham’s movie prays for her in video. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The impressed woman of God found Toyin at the counter where tickets were being sold and offered to pray for her in appreciation of a job well done.

Toyin was seen on her knees as the pastor offered deep words of prayers for her while onlookers at the cinema watched the scene play out.

The mother of one shared the clip on her Instagram page to the amusement of her online fans and followers.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The video stirred sweet reactions from fans and colleagues of the actress. Read some of their comments below:

mumcselena said:

"Amen and amen. World best toh bad you are indeed loved."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"MAMI YOU ARE HIGHLY FAVOURED."

iamtifepearl said:

"Awwnnn momma kip making it big u are a true inspiration to me ..... never relent I love u so muchhhhhh ma."

iam_ademuyiwa_maria_ said:

"That prayer is obviously from her heart...you’re loved."

deezahmakeovers_turbans said:

"Amen ooo more Congratulations World best.... Box controller loading inshaaAllah."

