Actress Mercy Johnson recently took out time to visit the cinema and watch a new movie with some of her fans

The actress shared a post on her Instagram page showing the moment the excited fans joined her for a quick selfie video

However, the fans couldn’t help but ask about colleague Toyin Abraham who also appeared in the movie

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie started her weekend on a high note as she recently visited a popular cinema to watch a new film with some of her fans.

The movie titled The Ghost and the Tout Too, features the comic star alongside Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro among other popular names.

Fans query Mercy Johnson in video as she hits cinema. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

However, Mercy and Osas were the only cast members who joined some of their fans to watch the new comic movie.

Shortly after the movie session, excited fans joined Mercy for a quick selfie-video session and some of them couldn’t help but ask after Toyin who played a major role in the film.

Mercy explained that the fans were somewhat disappointed at Toyins absence. She, however, encouraged the fans to send their best wishes to the actress in the video recording.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The video stirred sweet reactions from many people including Toyin who was spotted in the comment section.

She wrote:

"Stop mercyI love u and all I love Toyintitans with all my heart."

More comments below:

busoladakolo said:

"So beautiful."

hauwamimisaba said:

"Women supporting women, so beautiful."

katyruks said:

brightseedorf to my beautiful actress mercy Johnson love u so much."

brightseedorf said:

"You have a great heart @mercyjohnsonokojie More blessings to you all."

Source: Legit