Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reacted to United States President Donald Trump's call for an unconditional surrender

Ali Khamenei said Iran has rejected Trump's offer and will not surrender in the war against Israel

He warned that U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected United States President Donald Trump's call for an unconditional surrender.

Khamenei said Iran will not accept President Trump's call offer to surrender in the war against Israel.

Khamenei says Iran isn’t frightened by Trump's threats. Photo credit: @khamenei_ir

Source: Twitter

As reported by Reuters, this was contained in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Khamenei said peace or war could not be imposed on the Islamic Republic.

"Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender," he said.

"The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage."

According to Reuters, source said Trump was considering joining Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering a number of options.

Without missing words, Iran had told United States that it would retaliate against the US for any direct participation,

Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said he already saw the U.S. as "complicit in what Israel is doing".

It was gathered that Iranians jammed the highways out of Tehran fleeing from intensified Israeli airstrikes.

No fewer than 50 Israeli jets had struck around 20 targets in Tehran overnight, including sites producing raw materials, components and manufacturing systems for missiles.

The Israel's military told Iranians to leave parts of the capital for their safety while it struck targets.

In a post shared via his X handle @khamenei_ir, the Iranian leader said the Islamic country is not frightened by Trump’s threats.

“The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him.

“They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.”

Israel Bombs Iran’s State TV in Latest Wave of Attacks

Recall that Israeli Air Force on Monday, June 16, 2025, bombed Iran’s State TV headquarters live on air in Tehran.

It was gathered that the attack was the latest wave of missile strikes by Israel on Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Multiple explosions have been heard around Tehran following Israel's threats and warning of imminent attacks.

Iran fires new round of missiles toward Israel

The Israel Defense Forces identified "missiles launched from Iran toward their territory on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The IDF warned the members of the public to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

According to the IDF, there were sounds across northern Israel following another barrage of Iranian missiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng