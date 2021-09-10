A corps member has brought great joy to two villages as he kick-started the construction of boreholes for them

The corps member identified as Osaretin Michael along with his friends embarked on the humanitarian gesture which is now at a 80% completion stage

Osaretin however stated that the projects still require N250,000 to ensure it is completed and appealed to kind-hearted persons to come to his aid

A corps member has become a beacon of hope for villagers accessibility to clean water after he began construction of two boreholes for two villages in Ondo state.

Osaretin Michael shared photos on LinkedIn of the clean water projects which he began with friends Maryam Adegboyega and Aderoju Raymond at Oda community.

The corps member however stated that the projects are 80% complete Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osaretin Michael

While stating the the projects are at 80% completion stage expressed joy at the progress recorded so far.

More money is needed to finish it up

Osaretin said the sum of N250,000 is still required to put finishing touches to the humanitarian projects.

He appealed for financial assistance from well-meaning persons to that effect and appreciated all those who have supported the works since it started.

