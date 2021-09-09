Senator Ajibola Basiru has sent a strong warning to prospective corps members regarding employment opportunities after service year

The senator has said to the corps members that they should use the one-year compulsory service to acquire new skills and enrich the nation's economy

Basiru urged the corps members to develop their God-given talent, noting that there is no vacancy for them in civil service

Following the rising rate of unemployment in the country, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has advised corps members to develop skills instead of waiting for employment into the civil service after their one-year mandatory service.

The Punch reported that Basiru gave this advice in a statement titled, “Contribute to economy through skill acquisition,” which was made available to our correspondent on Thursday, September 9, in Abuja.

The lawmaker spoke at an event tagged skills and entrepreneurial programme organised for youth corps members on Wednesday, September 8, at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State.

A Nigerian Senator has charged corps members to get new skills over rising unempolyment rate in the country. Photo credit: Ajibola Basiru

The Senator charged the young Nigerians to develop their entrepreneurial skills to fit seamlessly into the present economic reality.

He said,

“The days of waiting endlessly for job opportunities in government agencies can no longer be sustained economically.

“Over 70 per cent of the Federal Government budget is going into debt servicing and overhead and there are little resources available for core economic activities.

“However, the situation is not as gloomy as people paint it.”

He, therefore, urged the corps members to contribute to the economy with their skills which are in high demands.

Recall that a member House of Representatives, representing Iseyin, Iwajowa, Itesiwaju, and Kajola Federal Constituency, Shina Peller, charged the prospective corps members of the 2021 Batch’B’ stream II orientation course to strive to be assets and not liabilities, Vanguard report indicates.

He urged the corps members to be problem solvers and face the outside world with determination.

