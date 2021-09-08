A Nigerian student designed and constructed a surveillance drone for his final year project at the university

The mechanical engineering student is seen in a video he shared flying the remote-controlled aircraft with the school premises

The Imo state University student identified as Tochukwu Egbujor expressed delight that it was successfully built against all odds

A Nigerian student has showcased the aircraft he made for his final year project.

The Imo State University, Owerri student designed and constructed a surveillance drone.

The drone is a surveillance one Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tochukwu Egbujor

Source: UGC

Demonstrating its use in a video he shared on LinkedIn, the mechanical engineering student Tochukwu Egbujor took delight in the eventual success of the aircraft despite the challenges.

Speaking more on the challenges faced during its creation, Tochukwu while responding to comments said he and his team members had to improvise as some parts of the aircraft were difficult to work with.

In another response, Tochukwu revealed that he was still learning to control the aircraft.

People commend the creation by the student

Maxwell Ekoh reacted:

"This was my final year project 5 years ago but finished it 75%, were hampered by resources to continue. After ordering a gyro, on implementation we realised it wasn't working and it was imported."

"Kudos bro. AI is the future, let's get there together."

Ageebee Silas Faki wrote:

"Good work,, take this as a project even after school, keep improving at different aspects, balancing, altitude, video quality, etc that is how to succeed."

John Elisha Bahago said:

"Engineering is sweet and mind-blowing. proud of your achievement. great work."

Nwiamanie Leeleebari Clinton remarked:

"Good job but I think the weight was not well balanced reason for the shaking and again the materials used, light weight metals like aluminum alloys should be considered."

