Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, is unarguably a pro when it comes to rocking ankara styles.Her effortlessness in pulling off gorgeous pieces has earned her the admiration of a lot of fashion lovers.

The filmstar who is currently in Ghana released some new photos in which she stuns in a two-piece outfit by Hollerose, a female clothing brand based in Lagos and Ontario.

The stars have rocked similar looks. Photo credit: @lindaosifo, @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The yellow and black ankara print was designed in a 2-piece outfit comprising of a jacket with exaggerated sleeves which she wore over a pair of ankara basket pants.

The mesh design which starts from the mid-thighs and goes all the way down to her ankles gives the actress an edgy and not-so-regular look.

See photo below:

The design is reminiscent of Erica's mesh dress also created by the same brand.

Rather than a two-piece outfit, Erica rocked a print midi dress which she paired with some block-heeld sandals.

See photo below:

