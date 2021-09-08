Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, is one style enthusiast who is in love with the luxury side of life and holds no apologies for it.

The mother of three - who is known for giving fans glimpses of her wardrobe - is certainly a collector of high-end branded fashion items and it goes without saying that she has an expensive taste when it comes to looking good.

Just recently, she shared a video in which she flaunted her collection of designer sunglasses, and in that video, 20 sunshades were showcased.

All sunglasses seen in the video each came with their brand name ranging from Fendi, Versace, to Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe among others.

Following her video, Legit.ng carried out research to find out just how much some of the glasses seen in the video costs.

Below are eight of the eyewear accessories and their worths:

1. Gucci

These hexagon framed dark sunshades cost $482 which is about N198,000.

2. Chloe

These Carlina Petite round sunglasses in metal cost about $415 which is about N170,000.

3. Fendi

The stylish designer eyewear costs $470 which is about N193,000.

4. Versace

These hexad Signature square-frame sunglasses cost $281 which is approximately N115,000.

5. Bottega

The Veneta eyewear costs $352 which is about 144,000.

6. Dior

While the exact sunshades used in the video were unavailable on the official website, similar eyewear costs $553 which is about N227,000.

7. Loewe

The oversized black branded sunglasses cost $445 which is about N182,000.

8. Balenciaga

This designer eyewear costs €302 which is about N146,000.

The worth of the eight sunshades combined amounts to N1,375,000, and these aren't even up to half of the collection displayed in her trending video.

Laura certainly spares no expense when it comes to looking good.

Laura Ikeji compares fake and original sunglasses

The fashionista sure knows how to get people talking, and in a fun way too!

While many celebrities would rather die than admit to wearing knock-off versions of their favourite and popular high-end designers, Laura has no problem with experimenting.

A while ago, Laura who is also a Youtuber engaged her fans in an interesting conversation about real versus fake sunshades.

