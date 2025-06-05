The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has announced temporary closures in Abuja and Lagos in observance of Eid al-Adha

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has confirmed the temporary closure of its offices in Abuja and Lagos in observance of the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) dated 5 June 2025, the embassy stated: “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, June 6, and Monday June 9, 2025, in observance of Eid al-Adha.”

US Embassy in Nigeria Mentions Resumption Date, Closes Offices for Eid-il-Adha. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x

Source: Getty Images

This closure aligns with the global recognition of Eid al-Adha, a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide.

The embassy's operations are expected to resume fully on Tuesday, 10 June.

Residents and applicants seeking consular services are advised to plan accordingly, as routine visa and passport services will be affected.

Those with urgent matters are encouraged to check the embassy's official website or social media platforms for further updates.

The U.S. Embassy frequently observes international and local public holidays, reflecting a commitment to cultural inclusivity and diplomatic respect.

See the X post below:

