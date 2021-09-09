International Beauty Day is observed annually to celebrate the outer and inner beauty of individuals across the world. To commemorate this day, Google on September 9, revealed the beauty and fitness-related searches that captured the interest of Nigerians over the past 20 months.

Since the Covid-19 epidemic started, questions such as "how to grow natural hair" and "how to decrease belly fat," and phrases like "hairstyles for women" and "bone straight hair," have been among the most often googled beauty terms by Nigerians. This indicates that Nigerians were more conscious about how to feel beautiful and stay fit as they navigated through the pandemic.

“Butterfly braids” is a breakout search query that emerged in Nigeria over the past year, while searches for “bone straight wig” increased by over 4,000 per cent. “Jungle braids”, however, was a breakout search in the past month in Nigeria. Bayelsa State was also identified as the top state in Nigeria in terms of beauty-related searches during the last 12 months.

MAP: Bayelsa is the top state in Nigeria searching for Beauty over the past 12 months Photo: Google

Individuals worldwide, including Nigerians, have been coping with the pandemic's effect on their mental health and overall well-being over the last year, and experts have recommended self-care techniques to cope with these stressful conditions. As a result, self-care has become more important, globally. For example, a study conducted by the skin-care company Rodan + Fields on the mental health implications of adult acne discovered that a skincare regimen may significantly decrease stress levels.

Similarly, beauty regimens and fitness programmes might have become go-to coping mechanisms for Nigerians looking to maintain mental well-being as they navigate the pandemic. See below the list of the top searched beauty and fitness searches by Nigerians in the past 20 months.

Top beauty & fitness questions, past 20 months, Nigeria

1. How to make carrot oil?

2. How to reduce belly fat?

3. How to lose weight fast?

4. How to grow natural hair?

5. How to put on makeup?

6. How to get rid of stretch marks?

7. How to use rice water to grow hair?

8. How to get rid of pimples?

9. How to get a flat tummy?

10. how to exfoliate your skin

Top beauty & fitness searches, past 20 months, Nigeria

1. Hairstyles for ladies

2. Bone straight hair

3. Hairstyles for girls

4. Knotless braids

5. Fashion design

6. Makeup/makeup tutorial

7. Liposuction

8. Natural hairstyles

9. Ghana weaving styles

10. Lace styles

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG.

