A Nigerian man has expressed deep-seated fears about the threat issued by President Donald Trump against Nigeria

The man said he is not ready to be a refugee in his own country and asked how the issue could be resolved peacefully

He asked all Nigerians to figure out how the Nigerian government and its US counterpart can peacefully work together

A Nigerian man has expressed fears over US President Donald Trump's threat to send the military to Nigeria.

The man shared his fears online, noting that he is not ready for the consequences of war.

The man said there should be a way to resolve the issue peacefully.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, @justraheem said he is not yet ready to be a refugee.

According to him, there has to be a way to amicably settle the diplomatic row without the US sending troops to Nigeria.

He said:

"What are we going to do about Trump threatening to come to Nigeria to save us? Because, not to sound insensitive, but I'm actually not ready to be a refugee. I'm not just ready. I'm not cut out for that. I didn't envision my 2026 with hashtag justice for Ngieria. Please, lets figure out what it is that we can do to stop him from coming. If it is to block our borders with 'jazz', I'm very capable. So, what's the plan guys? What's the plan? I'm not ready to be a refugee."

The man said he doesn't want to be a refugee.

Reactions as man expresses fear over Trump's threat

@Pogi said:

"Oga shift, since Tinubu can’t sweep out the terrorist, Trump should do it."

@Jomi said:

"It’s pising me tf off, how people are inviting this."

@dobis said:

"As soon as we became adults, everything just went haywire, no peace, economic growth bad, everything is just messed up, God protects us, the universe, please guide us."

@_pretty_writer__ said:

"Abeg me I no wan die. Degree I never finish, marry I never marry, money I never get, love I never find. Please make that orange leave us alone."

@Precious said:

"I’m just a girl abeg. I never go club before, nothing wey I don do."

@Victory said:

"So real. I don’t think people understand the disastrous potential this situation has."

@Miss enny said:

"How many countries have they “helped”..do you see what’s left of them??…all of a sudden he really cares about Christians?..he’s literally approaching every country with oil..and you people believe he’s a saviour???… Wake tf up."

@Bellarosawitharo said:

"People abroad are telling Nigerians to pray against him, the ones that are in Nigeria are saying he should come and fight for them, okay na."

