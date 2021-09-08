Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin and singer Iyanya are back in business after five years apart

The duo announced their reconciliation via their social media handles with the same caption, maintaining that, they needed to give each other time to grow independently

Celebrities and fans have reacted to their newly found bromance as they look forward to the return of Iyanya and Ubi

In what will serve as a piece of good news for Nigerian music lovers, former music partners Ubi Franklin and Iyanya of the Triple MMG who broke up back in 2016 are officially back working together.

Iyanya and Ubi Franklin announce comeback. credit: @iyanya

Source: Instagram

The duo who has been separated for about five years shared the news of the comeback via their individual verified Instagram pages with the same caption.

They also cited their separation as a need to grow independently for some time, while appreciating the support of colleagues, friends and well-wishers in making the comeback happen.

Read the release below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"How time indeed flies, it has been 165.6M Secs, 2.8M minutes, 46K hours, 1916 days, 274 weeks, 63 months, 5 years since the resolution of the contract binding two resilient and hardworking parties that felt the need to give themselves time and grow independently.

"These parties having explored life differently in the same niche, various spheres and found a defining purpose to their missions have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with.

"We appreciate the effort of friends, colleagues and well wishers for the years of believing in our craft, supporting our purpose and encouraging our mission."

Celebrities and fans reaction:

jaypaulmrflamez:

"The Time Has Come!!!".

deejayneptune:

"We here to Support the movement."

omojuwa:

"This is beautiful! Congratulations."

robyekpo

"My brothers!! Show the world what you've got!! @iyanya et @ubifranklintriplemg Part 2."

iamicebergslim:

"Dynamic Duo."

georgeokoro:

"Congratulations Ubi and @iyanya this was beautiful to read."

imanseofficial:

"Omg. I’m so happy for you guys."

yemisaxboss:

"Na man you be Ubi. God bless and guide you both."

Iyanya bags political appointment

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that Iyanya bagged a political appointment in Cross River state as the Senior Special Assistant on tourism and entertainment to Governor Ben Ayade.

The kukere master as he is fondly called praised the governor for the appointment and promised to promote entertainment in the state.

Iyanya has been a true ambassador of the state and his latest appointment got reactions from his fans.

Source: Legit