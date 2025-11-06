Galatasaray earned a significant match bonus after Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick against Ajax

The striker won a third consecutive UEFA Champions League match for the Turkish champions

Galatasaray paid a record-breaking €75 million transfer fee to sign the Super Eagles striker from Napoli

Galatasaray earned a significant match bonus from UEFA after Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick helped them beat AFC Ajax in the Champions League.

Osimhen scored three goals within 20 minutes of the second half to help the club win their third consecutive Champions League match after losing the opening game to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Victor Osimhen after scoring a hat-trick for Galatasaray against Ajax. Photo by Halil Sagirkaya.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward missed the match against Frankfurt due to an ankle injury he sustained during international duty with Nigeria in September.

Since he returned, he scored the only goal during the 1-0 win over Liverpool and two goals during the 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt, to help Galatasaray win both matches.

Galatasaray’s match bonus after Osimhen’s hat-trick

Galatasaray paid a record-breaking €75 million to sign Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli after he had impressed during his loan spell.

The club has made efforts to recoup a significant portion of that fee through sponsorships and merchandise sales, but a deep run in the Champions League will help their cause.

According to BeIN Sports, UEFA confirmed each club received €18.62 million for qualifying for the group stage. A win is rewarded with €2.1 million, while a draw is €700,000.

As a result, Galatasaray earned €2.1 million for beating Ajax, taking their match-winning bonus this season to €6.3 million, having also beaten Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt, which brought their total earnings so far to €24.92 million.

Okan Buruk praises Osimhen’s influence

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk acknowledged Victor Osimhen's influence on helping the team push for a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

The manager applauded the club's management for taking action to sign the Super Eagles forward, whom a club like Galatasaray would never have imagined.

“We're happy to be with Victor Osimhen. It was a dream come true in the summer, but there are people who made that dream come true,” he said as quoted by Yeni Alanya.

“We should thank Dursun Özbek, Abdullah Kavukçu, and the entire management. We acquired a player we might never have imagined on a transfer.

Okan Buruk on the touchline during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Ajax. Photo by Koen Van Weel/ANP.

Source: Getty Images

“This shows Galatasaray's goals and the level they are at. Sporting success is crucial, and our goal is to achieve great success in the Champions League with Osimhen.”

The Turkish champions are pushing for a top-eight finish, which would help them avoid the knockout playoffs, thus reducing their number of games by two.

Galatasaray is also top of the Turkish Super League table with 29 points, four ahead of rivals Fenerbahce and is on course to win a fourth consecutive title.

Osimhen reacted after his hat-trick

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after scoring a hat-trick against Ajax to secure a big win for Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

The striker, in his usual manner, did not take the glory for himself but appreciated the support of his teammates and targeted the UCL Golden Boot.

Source: Legit.ng