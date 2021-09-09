Nigerians have been making the country proud in the United States by achieving success and inspiring others. While there are many of them who got US citizenship, Legit.ng presents five of these Nigerians and how they celebrated their new nationality.

Five Nigerians who got US citizenship.

1. Wilfred Asuquo

Wilfred Asuquo is a data analyst and a man whose story is inspiring. The Nigerian man got his US citizenship after 13 years of living in the North American country without breaking any law or committing a crime.

Sharing an adorable photo of himself on his LinkedIn page to celebrate his win, Asuquo said he is so proud to be part of the US.

Nigerians on LinkedIn joined Asuquo in the celebration.

2. Ayo Phillips

Ayo Phillips' story is also inspiring as his parents had to sell their property to get a $1,600 loan for his one-way ticket to the United States.

The young man, who is a now a business owner, got his US citizenship and celebrated his feat on Twitter.

He shared photos of himself and his family on social media after becoming a US citizen.

3. Singer Bouqui

Nigerian gospel singer Bouqui is also a citizen of the United States. She celebrated her achievement on Instagram by posting a picture of herself posing in front of the American immigration office.

Her fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages.

4. Jamo Mayor Ally

Actress Tawa Ajisefini's husband Jamo Mayor Ally took to his Instagram page to celebrate getting his US citizenship.

The actress also took to her Instagram page with a photo of her hubby holding his citizenship certificate.

Many well-wishers congratulated Ally on social media.

5. Actor Oreoluwa Jokotoye

Nollywood actor Oreoluwa Jokotoye took to his Instagram page to celebrate his feat after becoming a US citizen.

He posted a video of himself sitting in his car and sharing the good news with his fans. The actor couldn't hide his excitement as he flaunted his citizenship certificate.

