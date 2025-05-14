Jumia has expanded its logistics service, Jumia Delivery, to Nigeria, building on successes in markets Côte d’Ivoire

This expansion aims to strengthen Africa’s e-commerce infrastructure and help the company grow revenue as it targets profitability within two years

Leveraging its existing logistics network, Jumia plans to support third-party merchants and capitalise on significant demand from rural and upcountry areas

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Jumia has extended Jumia Delivery, its logistics business to Nigeria, as it targets other key markets such as Kenya, Ghana, and Senegal.

Through an improved logistics backbone, the expansion, according to the company, further solidifies its role in supporting Africa's e-commerce sector.

This move, following Ivory Coast's successful implementation, is another way to expand revenue streams as the business aims to turn a profit within the next two years.

Francis Dufay, Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, said,

“Africa’s growing digital economy demands robust and efficient delivery services, and we are excited to introduce Jumia Delivery as a reliable solution to improve last-mile logistics.

"The introduction of Jumia Delivery in Nigeria, following our success in Côte d’Ivoire, is a major step forward in addressing logistics challenges and meeting the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.”

Third-party merchants will be able to ship packages using Jumia Delivery's well-established delivery fleet and distribution network.

The company previously reported that orders from rural and upcountry areas accounted for 58% of all orders in the first quarter of 2025, indicating significant pen*tration of its network in these regions.

Jumia claims that its debut in Nigeria utilises its already existing logistics infrastructure, which has expanded considerably. After a phase of cost optimisation, this project marks a strategic shift for Jumia. As part of its journey to profitability, it can now leverage its assets to generate additional revenue.

Focus on profitable business

To better concentrate on its other countries, Africa-focused e-commerce company Jumia Technologies planned to shut down its Tunisian and South African online apparel retailers, Zando and Zando, by the end of last year, the CEO told Reuters.

To generate a profit, Reuters reported that Jumia wass slashing expenses, which includes laying off employees, stopping the delivery of meals and ordinary groceries, and discontinuing delivery services unrelated to its e-commerce operations.

CEO Francis Dufay said, citing complex macroeconomics, the competitive environment and low medium-term potential for growth and profitability.

Jumia loses 1 million customers in 3 months

Legit.ng reported that Financial report for the second quarter of 2023 has shown that Jumia's active client base fell by one million, now amounting to 2.4 million customers.

Similarly, the total value of all items sold on the Jumia platform, or gross merchandise value, decreased to $202 million.

This comes after the corporation reduced 20% of its workforce through layoffs, which resulted in the departure of 900 employees.

