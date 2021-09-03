A Nigerian man, Wilfred Asuquo, has celebrated his win on social media after becoming a citizen of the United States

Wilfred said it took him 13 years to get his US citizenship, adding that he has lived in the North American country without committing any crime or breaking any law

Social media users have celebrated Wilfred who shared an adorable photo of himself holding his citizenship certificate

A Nigerian man identified as Wilfred Asuquo has taken to social media to celebrate getting a US citizenship.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Wilfred shared an adorable photo of himself holding his citizenship certificate, saying he is so proud to be part of the US.

Wilfred Asuquo has lived in the United States for 13 years without committing any crime or breaking any law. Photo credit: Wilfred Asuquo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

It didn't come on a platter of gold

The Nigerian man said he waited for 13 years to achieve this feat, adding that he has stayed and lived responsibly in the United States without committing any crime or breaking any law.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"I’m officially a US citizen!! I’ve waited for many years. 13 years to be precise, for this moment and I’m so proud to be part of this amazing country, my host country.

"For 13 years, I have stayed and lived responsibly in this great country without committing any crime, felony or breaking any law. Indeed, I deserve to pat myself on the back. That is the most required eligibility to be awarded; naturalization."

Expressing gratitude to God

Wilfred expressed gratitude to God for all the blessings and opportunities he has brought his way.

He said:

"Always thankful for God for all his blessings and opportunities that he brings into my life, Land of the Free and Home of the Brave! God bless America."

Social media celebrate Wilfred

LinkedIn users soon flooded the comment section of Wilfred's post to celebrate with him.

Charles Sorensson said:

"Congrats! Immigrants made this country. And still so much opportunity."

Grace Oyebamiji commented:

"Congratulations Sir. More wins to come in Jesus name. Amen."

Agbaje Ayomide wrote:

"Hearty congratulations, bro. Well done."

Richview Travels said:

"Congratulations Bro… you’re indeed a good ambassador. I celebrate God with you."

Adekunle Adenigbagbe commented:

"Congratulations bro."

Nigerian man celebrates becoming British citizen and getting engaged

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Ikeoluwa took to social media to celebrate his achievements after becoming a British citizen and getting engaged to the love of his life.

Ikeoluwa with the Twitter handle @__tunde got people on the social media platform talking as congratulatory messages poured in for him.

The young man shared two images on Twitter. In one of the images, he could be seen with his citizenship certificate as he posed close to a framed picture of the Queen.

Source: Legit