Oshiomhole has publicly challenged Reuben Abati to a physical confrontation after Abati's "mischievous" questioning of Ifeanyi Okowa on a recent TV segment

The senator criticised Abati for not crediting him with his leadership role in the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and dismissing his contributions on Labour Day

Oshiomhole also recalled Abati's EFCC arrest and accused him of using personal grievances to fuel ongoing criticisms, urging Abati to confront him face-to-face rather than on TV

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, has publicly challenged Reuben Abati, former presidential spokesperson and current co-host of Arise Television's breakfast show, to a physical confrontation.

Oshiomhole's challenge comes in response to what he deemed “mischievous” questions posed by Abati during a recent television segment.

Adams Oshiomhole has called out Reuben Abati, challenging the Arise TV journalist to a street fight. Photo credit: @abati1990

Source: Twitter

Oshiomhole shocked by Abati’s questioning

During an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, Oshiomhole expressed his astonishment at Abati's line of questioning directed at Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta state, Punch reported.

He said he was particularly shocked by Abati's question:

“Did you get permission from Oshiomhole that your sins will now be forgiven before you decided to decamp to APC?”

"I was particularly shocked that a senior editor could ask such a mischievous question to Okowa," Oshiomhole said, clearly displeased. "With all due respect, how can you ask that? What is my status? I am in the legislature. Is the legislature responsible for the prosecution of anyone wrong in any way?”

Criticism of Abati’s past and questioning style

Oshiomhole also referred to Abati’s past, recalling his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after serving as a spokesperson for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The senator pointed out the irony in Abati’s questioning, stating,

“The man who made that statement was at a time invited by the EFCC after he was Jonathan’s spokesman, shamelessly. Was I the one who granted him bail to leave PDP to go where he is?”

The former Edo state governor continued his criticism by recalling Abati’s comments during Labour Day, where he felt Abati failed to acknowledge his contributions to the labour movement, particularly his leadership in workers' protests, The Cable reported.

Oshiomhole reacts to Labour Day comments

Oshiomhole expressed disappointment at Abati's Labour Day comments, where he failed to credit Oshiomhole for his pivotal role in the Nigerian labour movement.

"Even on Labour Day, he was saying some labour leaders who had been involved in picketing and fought for workers; he could not even credit me with the fact that I led the protest. This is a guy who wrote 'Oshiomhole, the people’s president' when I was president of the NLC," Oshiomhole remarked.

He went on to criticise Abati for downplaying his achievements and instead focusing on the notion that former NLC leaders often transition into political office.

"Rather than crediting me with that, he said when they leave NLC, they now go and become governors,” Oshiomhole added.

The physical challenge

Adams Oshiomhole has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Reuben Abati of Arise TV to a street brawl. Photo credit: @Oshiomhole

Source: Twitter

In his most fiery remarks, Oshiomhole challenged Abati to a face-to-face confrontation.

"If you are angry because you wanted to be a deputy governor and you lost an election in Ogun state, is that the reason you are paranoid, using every opportunity to abuse me?" Oshiomhole asked. "If you want to abuse me, don’t hide behind the TV; let’s meet in the street and fight it out."

Oshiomhole expresses optimism over Tinubu's victory

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adams Oshiomhole has confidently stated that if an election were held today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge victorious.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Oshiomhole defended the president’s leadership, highlighting the bold steps taken to stabilise the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng