Owerri, Imo - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Thursday, September 9, assured President Muhammadu Buhari that Ndigbos are committed to the unity of Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the president-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, gave the assurance at a town hall meeting between Buhari and southeast leaders in Imo state.

Ohanaeze has said that Ndigbo would not break from Nigeria. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari was in the state for a one-day official visit and also inaugurated some projects.

According to the report, Obiozor described Igbo as “fish in an ocean that won’t leave despite the storm.”

The Ohanaeze leader noted that the Igbo people would not leave the country no matter how rough things are, urging Buhari to create a platform for dialogue on critical issues affecting the southeast region.

He was quoted as saying this in a statement by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The Ohanaeze president said:

“Ndigbos are committed to Nigerian unity and there is news for those trying to push us out of Nigeria. Ndigbo in Nigeria are like fish in the ocean and no matter how rough the storm is, it cannot drive the fish out of the ocean.

“Mr President, it is in this context, that we see a new dawn in your distinguished presence in Igbo land and believe that on your return to Abuja the significance and substance of this visit will form new foundation of a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical issues of concern to the Igbo nation.”

Buhari says it’s unthinkable any Igbo man wants to leave Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari told the leaders of the southeast that it is unthinkable for any Igbo man to consider himself not being part of Nigeria.

It was reported that the president on Thursday, September 9, wondered why some Igbo men are clamouring for separation.

Buhari’s visit to Imo state came about two months after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested overseas and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

