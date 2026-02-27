Katsina state governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, expressed profound grief over the sudden death of Tukur Tingilin, Managing Director of the Katsina State Water Board

Governor Radda described Engr. Tingilin’s leadership as marked by selfless service and praised his efforts to expand access to clean water

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Managing Director and the people of Malumfashi Local Government Area

Katsina state Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, has expressed profound grief over the unexpected passing of Tukur Tingilin, Managing Director of the Katsina state Water Board, following a car accident on Thursday, February 26.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 27, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, Governor Radda described the incident as a “devastating loss” to the state, particularly as the administration continues to intensify efforts to improve water supply across communities.

Katsina State Governor Mallam Dikko Radda expresses grief over the unexpected death of Tukur Tingilin, Managing Director of the State Water Board, in a road accident. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

“Governor Radda described the death as a rude shock, noting that Engr. Tingilin’s leadership as Managing Director of the State Water Board was marked by selfless service to the people, even until his last breath,” the statement read.

Tribute to dedication and service

The governor paid tribute to the late official’s professionalism and commitment to public service, noting his relentless efforts to expand access to clean water, Punch reported.

“Under his guidance, efforts to ensure that clean water reached every household in Katsina were greatly intensified and sustained,” the statement added.

Governor Radda also highlighted that Tingilin passed away as a faithful Muslim during the holy month of Ramadan, offering a spiritual consolation to the family and community.

“Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Managing Director and the people of Malumfashi Local Government Area. He prays to Allah to grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this monumental loss,” the statement concluded.

The death of Tingilin marks another high-profile loss for Katsina state’s government, underscoring the fragility of life and the importance of ongoing dedication to public service.

Until his death, he played a key role in overseeing policies and initiatives aimed at improving potable water supply across the state.

Katsina Gov Mallam Dikko Radda grieves the sudden loss of Tukur Tingilin, Managing Director of the State Water Board, in an auto accident. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Colleagues described him as a dedicated public servant who contributed significantly to efforts geared towards enhancing access to clean and safe water for residents in both urban and rural communities.

Sympathies and condolences have continued to pour in from government officials, associates and members of the public, who prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Truck accident claims lives of school children

Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck Ibelebiri Community in Ogbia Local Government Area on Wednesday, February 25, as a fuel tanker reportedly lost control and collided with a tricycle, killing four schoolchildren and the tricycle rider.

The children, believed to be siblings, were returning home from school in Otuasega Community when the incident occurred.

A commercial tricycle operator along the route, Godstime Ike, explained that the crash happened as the tricycle had stopped near the children’s residence.

Source: Legit.ng