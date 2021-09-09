Secondary and primary schools across Kaduna state will resume two months after incessant attacks by bandits

The state commissioner for education, Shehu Muhammad, stated this in a statement on Thursday, September 9

According to the report, the government announced the school resumption would be in batches starting from Sunday, September 12

Kaduna - The Kaduna state government has finally declared that all secondary and primary schools across the northern state should resume on Sunday, September 12.

Recall that back in July that the state government ordered the closure of all schools following insecurity threats and abduction of students from their classrooms.

Kaduna state government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to resume. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

The development was announced in a statement by Shehu Muhammad, Kaduna commissioner for education, on Thursday, September 9.

Muhammad ‎while participating in a virtual workshop said the schools will resume in phases for the first term of the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

According to him, the state government had made arrangements towards ensuring the completion of third term through online platforms rather than reopening the schools.

El-Rufai shares details of why he ‘secretly’ withdrew son from public school

In a related development, Governor El-Rufai has quietly withdrawn his son, Abubakar Al-Sadiq from Kaduna Capital School.

The governor made headlines in 2019 when he registered his son in a public school. Many observers had described the move as a “political and media stunt”.

Two years after, El-Rufai has changed his mind and his son is now being home-schooled. He said though his son is currently at home receiving classes, he is still registered in the school and only goes to write exams.

Lagos state govt reveals dates for resumption of schools

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that all private and public schools will resume on Monday, September 13.

This announcement was made by the commissioner for education in the state, Folasade Adefisayo, on Monday, September 6.

However, Adefisayo noted that model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume in batches.

The commissioner also disclosed that SS2 boarding school students graduating into SS3 classes will resume on Sunday, September 19.

Source: Legit