The ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination will affect the usual uniform resumption of schools in Lagos

This was announced on Monday, September 6, by the commissioner for education in the state, Folasade Adefisayo

Adefisayo noted that both public and private school will resume on Monday, September 13, while model schools will open in batches

The Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that all private and public schools will resume on Monday, September 13.

This announcement was made by the commissioner for education in the state, Folasade Adefisayo, on Monday, September 6, Premium Times reports.

However, Adefisayo noted that model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume in batches.

The date of resumption is Monday, September 13

Source: UGC

The commissioner also disclosed that SS2 boarding school students graduating into SS3 classes will resume on Sunday, September 19, PM News added.

She added:

“Revision for this class will run from 20th to 26th September while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from 27th September to 8th October, 2021."

Moreover, the ministry said newly admitted JSS1 students of model colleges are to resume on Saturday, October 2 for an orientation programme that will last for a week.

Students of JSS 2, JSS3, SS1 classes, and the newly transited SS2 students in model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume on Saturday, October 9, while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday, October 11.

In her explanation, Adefisayo stated that these staggered resumptions for model colleges and upgraded schools were due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students who are writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Source: Legit