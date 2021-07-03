After receiving praises for registering his son in a public school in Kaduna state, Governor El-Rufai has made a U-turn

The Kaduna governor said he withdrew his son from the school for security reasons as bandits were planning to abduct him

El-Rufai disclosed that his daughter, Nasrine, was also enrolled in the school when she turned six, and though there was no threat to her, he had to withdraw her too

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has quietly withdrawn his son, Abubakar Al-Sadiq from Kaduna Capital School.

The governor made headlines in 2019 when he registered his son in a public school. Many observers had described the move as a “political and media stunt”.

In 2019, Governor El-Rufai enrolled his son in one of northern Nigeria’s oldest public schools.

Source: Facebook

Two years after, El-Rufai has changed his mind and his son is now being home-schooled. He said though his son is currently at home receiving classes, he is still registered in the school and only goes to write exams.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, the Kaduna leader who disclosed that his daughter, Nasrine, was also enrolled in the school when she turned six, explained the reason behind his decision.

According to him, it was for the protection of the lives of other pupils in the school, following the advice of security agents.

He disclosed that bandits were targeting his son because of his public stand against the payment of ransom. The bandits want to see if he will maintain the same stance of not paying any ransom when it's his son in danger.

The governor stated:

"But we have had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we got intercepts from at least two groups that are planning to attack the school to kidnap my son.

“I don’t think they will succeed because there will be enough security there to prevent it but other children may be placed in danger."

El-Rufai added that when he is confident that his kid's attendance will not put the lives of other pupils in danger, they will return to school.

Betrayal of public trust and confidence

Daily Trust reported how Governor El-Rufai secretly withdrew his son from the public school.

It said while the governor made the enrolment public and received massive commendations from all walks of life, the removal was done in secret. This development has been seen by some as “betrayal of public trust and confidence.”

Those living around the school have expressed their disappointment in the governor's decision.

Ibrahim Yaro, a resident of Kaduna said:

“I am grossly disappointed because the whole enrolment episode looked deceptive."

I will not pay ransom

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna state had earlier declared that no matter who is kidnapped, he will not support the payment of ransom.

According to him, even if his son is the victim, he will not pay any ransom. He said he will rather pray for him to make heaven.

Following the incessant killings and abduction of innocent citizens of Nigeria, the governor declared that all bandits must be eliminated from the country.

Source: Legit.ng