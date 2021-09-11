Tonto Dikeh has in a series of videos explained to her followers that she will be going off Instagram for 72 hours

The actress revealed that she thought about opening a burner account to observe all the gist that will be unfolding but changed her mind

Tonto Dikeh, therefore, thanked people all over the world for the support they have always shown her

Amid the relationship crisis between Prince Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh, the actress has gone online to appreciate the support her fans have given her.

Recall that hours after a voice recording of the actress surfaced on social media, Kpokpogri has now taken to his Instastory channel to speak about the audio file.

She appreciated the love she has received from her fans. Photo source: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The young man stressed that he wouldn’t be saying much about the voice note, adding that he knows how dramatic Tonto can be.

I will be offline for 72 hours

On Saturday, September 11, the actress said that she will be going offline for 72 hours to have her Instagram account fixed

She said that she is heartbroken by this. Tonto mentioned that despite the fact that her backlog shows her 11 million or so followers, her followers' count has been stuck at 3.8 million since last year.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions it gathered:

bensonvivian said:

"I love you so much mami."

andrewtechgadgets said:

"We follow anywhere you go."

hbn_ponytails said:

"We love yo."

tonimike3883 said:

"Nnem you don't deserve what is happening to you, I rebuke the devil for your sake IJN Amen."

officialsog_ said:

"lol we know you will be observing with a strange account?? You as a PH girl you go smart well well."

syvanking said:

"It's the skin for me."

Angela weighed in on the drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular Nigerian movie star, Angela Okorie, shared her thoughts about Tonto and Prince Kpokpogri’s drama with members of the online community.

In a video posted on her page, the film star started out by condemning Kpokpogri for airing Tonto’s dirty linen in public after viral audio of the actress crying made the rounds online.

Not stopping there, Angela addressed Tonto and explained why she does not ‘chill with subjects’.

