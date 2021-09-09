The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be coming to an end soon from all indications

PDP stakeholders are now preparing for life after the current leadership of the main opposition party in the country

Former governors in the party are now angling for various positions which will be available at the PDP convention

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have ceded the right to produce the next national chairman of the party as they ratified the zoning of offices in the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the report, the former governors met in Abuja on Wednesday, September 8 where they invited other party stakeholders to their session to seek their input in the zoning arrangement for the new NWC that would be elected at the October national convention.

The former governors forum is a strong bloc within the PDP. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

During the meeting, an agreement was reached on the slots to be given to former governors and ministers to field candidates.

Following the agreement, the former governors may now produce the next national chairman of the party to replace Prince Uche Secondus apart from a few other offices now allocated to them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former governors and ministers were requested to agree among themselves on how to share the positions.

Among the former governors that attended the meeting were Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, Emeka Ihedioha, Babangida Aliyu, and Ibrahim Idris.

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspapers report that governors elected on the platform of the PDP had earlier met with the forum of former PDP governors, ex-ministers, and former National Assembly members.

The meeting was centered around the issue of zoning of NWC positions ahead of the October 31 national elective convention.

PDP elders meet Governor Wike

In a related development, members of the PDP reconciliation committee led by a former Senate president, David Mark, recently visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Mark and seven other members of the committee on Tuesday, August 31, held talks with Governor Wike over the crisis in the party for about three and a half hours.

The committee tabled a three-point agenda, including asking Wike to prevail on Rivers PDP members to withdraw the court case which led to the suspension of Secondus as national chairman.

Secondus fights to keep his position in PDP

Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus on Friday, August 27, showed up at the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party alongside scores of his supporters.

The embattled PDP chairman entered his office despite a previous court order suspending him as PDP chairman.

Secondus resumed in line with another court order issued by a Birnin Kebbi high court which reinstated him.

Source: Legit.ng