The schedule of activities n preparation for the forthcoming for Ekiti state governorship has been released by the PDP

According to he party, sales of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on September 13

Also, the party’s congresses to elect the 3-man Adhoc Ward delegates have been scheduled to hold from January 7 to January 8

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities in early preparation for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said sales of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on September 13 and end on September 30.

PDP has released timetable for Ekiti governorship elections. Photo: Peoples Democratic Party

Source: Facebook

Ologbondiyan noted that the party’s National Working Committee fixed the screening of aspirants for October 11, while appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for October 25.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities in early preparation for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti Governorship Election,” the statement partly read.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In line with the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, 2021, with Tuesday, October 5, 2021 as the last date for the submission of forms.”

The PDP spokesman stated that the party’s congresses to elect the 3-man Adhoc Ward delegates have been scheduled to hold from January 7 to January 8, 2022, adding that the local government congresses to elect national delegates will take place on January 15, 2022.

PDP defeated, APC wins 15 chairmanship seats in Kaduna LGA elections

Again, the opposition party has suffered a major blow as the All Progressives Congress (APC), won majority of the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government council elections held in Kaduna state on Saturday, September 4.

The ruling party won 15 of the 17 chairmanships seats whose results have so far been declared, while the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the other two.

The polls were postponed in four of the state’s 23 local government areas to September 25 over security concerns.

PDP Defeats APC, Wins Jaba Chairmanship Seat as Results from Kaduna LGA Elections Trickle In

Earlier, Phillip Gwada, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, has been declared the winner.

It was reported that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission declared Gwada, PDP as the winner of the chairmanship elections held on Saturday, September 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the returning officer, Professor Peter Omale, made the declaration on Monday, September 6, at the state electoral body's office in Kwoi.

Source: Legit