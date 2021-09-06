The opposition PDP has recorded a major victory in the just concluded local government elections in Kaduna state

Phillip Gwada, the chairmanship candidate of the party in the Jaba local government area has been declared the winner

Gwada polled 9,012 votes to defeat his closest rival, the APC’s candidate, Benjamin Jock, who polled 5,640 votes

Jaba LGA, Kaduna state - Phillip Gwada, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, has been declared the winner.

Daily Nigerian reported that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission declared Gwada, PDP as the winner of the chairmanship elections held on Saturday, September 4.

Phillip Gwada, the PDP chairmanship candidate in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, has been declared the winner. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the returning officer, Professor Peter Omale, made the declaration on Monday, September 6, at the state electoral body's office in Kwoi.

Omale said Gwada polled 9,012 votes to defeat APC’s candidate, Benjamin Jock, who polled 5,640 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said that the candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Alhamdu Gyet, placed third with 2,732 votes, The Nation also reported.

Kaduna LGA elections: Governor Nasir El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP

In a similar development, the PDP has won the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Ungwar Sarki polling unit in Kaduna north local government area.

El-Rufai had earlier voted at the polling unit where he also declared that he was not desperate to win at all costs but to improve the voting process using the electronic voting machine.

According to the governor, the introduction of the electronic voting system by his administration has clearly shown that the APC-led government in Kaduna state does not believe in cheating or rigging election.

APC holds LGA congress

Meanwhile, as the local government election was going on in Kaduna state, the other states of the federation were holding the APC local government congress.

In Osun, members of the national committee on the local government congress of the APC expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the party's members in the state.

The committee affirmed that there was no parallel congress anywhere in the state except on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng