Again, the opposition party has suffered a major blow as the All Progressives Congress (APC), won majority of the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government council elections held in Kaduna state on Saturday, September 4.

Premiumtimes reported that the ruling party won 15 of the 17 chairmanships seats whose results have so far been declared, while the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the other two.

The polls were postponed in four of the state’s 23 local government areas to September 25 over security concerns.

The ruling party, APC has defeated the PDP as they won 15 Chairmanship seats in the Kaduna LGA Elections, conducted recently. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

An initial sensation was recorded when the PDP won in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Unguwan Sarki polling unit in Kaduna North LGA.

However, the APC rallied to win the chairmanship and most of the councillorship seats in the council.

The APC also won in the home councils of top PDP chieftains, including that of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo and former Governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the state, Hadiza Balarabe, also delivered Sanga Local Government in the PDP-leaning southern senatorial district to the APC.

The PDP picked its two chairmanship seats in Jana and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The elections in Kachia Local government council were declared inconclusive by the returning officer, Haruna Ahmadu.

Recall that Alhaji Mohammed Usman of All Progressives Congress was declared winner of the Sabon Gari Local Government Council chairmanship election, The Punch report indicates.

The returning officer, Malam Abubakar-Mohammed Sadiq, announced the outcome of the election on Sunday, September 5, in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

PDP Defeats APC, Wins Jaba Chairmanship Seat as Results from Kaduna LGA Elections Trickle In

Earlier, Phillip Gwada, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, has been declared the winner.

It was reported that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission declared Gwada, PDP as the winner of the chairmanship elections held on Saturday, September 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the returning officer, Professor Peter Omale, made the declaration on Monday, September 6, at the state electoral body's office in Kwoi.

