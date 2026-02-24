FCT, Abuja - The Attorney General of the Federation has withdrawn forgery charge against Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

This came in the light if a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama judgement, which struck out a suit filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Breaking: Court Issues Judgement on Ozekhome 'Forgery' Case, as AGF Takes Another Action

Source: Twitter

Case originally filed by ICPC in January

On January 16, the ICPC had filed a three-count charge against Ozekhome, alleging forgery related to a property ownership dispute in London. The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) took over the case on January 26.

During the last adjourned court session, Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the AGF, had assured the court that the matter would be handled “with the highest standard of efficiency, effectiveness, diligence and compliance with due process of law.”

Attorney-General moves to withdraw case

At the resumed session on Tuesday, scheduled for Ozekhome’s arraignment, Oyedepo applied to withdraw the case, explaining that the AGF’s office needed time to review and consolidate issues spanning multiple investigative agencies.

“This review will help strengthen the case,” he told the court.

Following the application, Peter Kekemeke, presiding judge, struck out the suit.

Allegations involved forged documents in London property dispute

Ozekhome had been accused of presenting forged documents, including a Nigerian international passport, to support his claim of ownership of a property at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, during proceedings before the London First-Tier Tribunal.

The alleged offences were said to have occurred in August 2021 within Maitama, under the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court.

Background of the property dispute

The dispute involved Ozekhome and the late retired Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Useni. It was filed at the First-Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) Land Registration, UK, under case number REF/2023/0155, with Tali Shani as the applicant and Ozekhome as the respondent.

Ozekhome claimed he received the house as a gift from ‘Mr Tali Shani’ in 2021, while lawyers for ‘Ms Tali Shani’ insisted she was the rightful owner.

A witness known as ‘Mr Tali Shani’ testified in favour of Ozekhome, stating he had “Powers of Attorney” over the property and had transferred it to Ozekhome. He also asserted ownership from 1993 and said he had appointed Useni as his property manager, describing him as an “elder friend and business partner.”

Tribunal dismisses claims of opposing party

Documents submitted by Ms Tali Shani’s witnesses, including an obituary announcement, NIN card, ECOWAS passport and phone records, were deemed fraudulent by the tribunal.

The tribunal ruled that neither “Mr” nor “Ms” Tali Shani existed, determining that the real owner, using a false name, was Useni.

The court’s decision effectively cleared Ozekhome of the forgery allegations, bringing the case to an unexpected halt while the AGF reviews the matter.

Source: Legit.ng