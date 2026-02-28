Chelsea and Arsenal will be without some key players for their crucial Premier League clash on Sunday

Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior confirmed the absence of key players including youngster Estevao Willian

The two sides will clash in a London derby which will have a huge determining factor on both team’s season

Chelsea and Arsenal will be without some key players during their crucial North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The match is important for both sides as it will be a defining moment in their seasons as the rivals chase different objectives with 10 matches to go.

Kai Havertz is an injury doubt for Arsenal to face Chelsea. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal are aiming for their first title in 22 years, having come close three times in the last four seasons, while Chelsea are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Both sides have met three times this season. The first leg in the Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, despite Chelsea finishing the match with 10 men.

The Gunners beat Chelsea over two legs in the Carabao Cup to set up a final date with fellow title chasers Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026.

Players to miss Arsenal vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior both confirmed their team news and announced the injury status of their injured players ahead of the derby.

Arsenal have limited fitness issues, with Kai Havertz, Ben White and Max Downman doubtful for the match and will face late fitness tests.

“No so far, we’re waiting for tomorrow, the last training session, to understand if we have one or two available from last week. We are hopeful [about Kai]. Max will play some minutes tonight with under-21s, Kai will train tomorrow and Ben, let's see,” Arteta said as quoted by arsenal.com.

Chelsea boss Rosenior confirmed that captain Reece James is back in contention while Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting better after recovery.

The Blues will be without five players, including Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian and Spanish full back Marc Cucurella among other absentees.

“Estevao, unfortunately, will be out for a little bit longer but Jamie Gittens is progressing really well in terms of his rehab,” he said as quoted by Chelsea TV.

Estevao Willian is set to miss Arsenal vs Chelsea due to injury. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

“Cucu is progressing really well but he won’t be available for Sunday. Hopefully, we get him back in as soon as possible. Levi is doing really well with his long-term rehab and Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch as well.”

Moises Caicedo, who served a three-match suspension for his red card in the first leg will hope to avoid getting into trouble during the tense match.

