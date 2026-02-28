A female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reportedly lost her life to an accident during the officers' drill at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident was captured in a viral video making round in a social media on Saturday, February 25. It was said to have happened during a show of force exercise by the Female Strike Force of the Corps, which is also referred to as the Female Squad.

NSCDC female officer crushed to death in Abuja Photo Credit: @official_NSCDC

Source: Twitter

The video revealed the moment an operational vehicle with red wheels, carrying the inscription "Female Squad", was moving with another van with the mark “Female Strike Force FCT Command,” following behind. While making a turn, the lead vehicle ran over a female officer, and she was pinned underneath the vehicle.

In the video, several other officers of the NSCDC and bystanders immediately rushed to the scene, and they lifted the van together to rescue the trapped victim into a waiting ambulance.

Amadu Yahuza mourned the late officer:

"She wore the uniform to protect others and lost her life to a vehicle that was supposed to serve her. This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace."

The Essentric Man faulted the corps for the drilling:

"This exposes the fact that they didn't practice this drill well. They should be spot marks that'll signal the direction the driver should pass through as a safety buffer zone away from the officer on the floor. Faulty driving training exposed here. Too bad."

Yuslove decried the incident:

"It was a drill. The person on the ground was a "supposed terrorist" for the drill. Terrorists have been annihilated; they're to escape [Still drill]. The driver of the first car didn't calculate her movement and crushed her while she was on the floor. It's truly unfortunate."

Hezekiah Tola faulted the video:

"To me, the video is not clear to me. Was she on the ground lying down when the operational vehicle was making that round turn, or did she fall off from the operational vehicle, cuz i didn't get it right oooo, very sad."

Thereal_Cynthia mourned the officer:

"This is so heartbreaking, but what was she doing on the floor now? Watin be all these one, was that part of the safety job? From the video here, she's already on the floor before the van moves? And then, didn't they even see her?"

See the video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng