Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit, the Igbo youths have expressed their total support to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma

The deputy national leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing, Onwuasoanya Jones called on the residents of the state to make the presidential visit a memorable one

Onwuasoanya warned that harassment of any sort would be handled strategically, urging everyone to be in their best composure for the general Igbo interest

The Igbo youths worldwide have vowed to troop out en mass to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo when he visits on Thursday, September 9 to commission projects by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration in the southeast state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the deputy national leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing, Onwuasoanya Jones, and seen by Legit.ng.

The president is expected to be in Imo state on Thursday, September 9, on an official working visit.

Governor Uzodimma will welcome President Buhari to Imo on Thursday, September 9. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

President Buhari's visit to Imo is his first working visit to the state since he assumed office in 2015 and the first time the state is hosting a president on a working visit since 2009.

Onwuasoanya warned that anyone trying to harass those who wish to participate to welcome the president to Imo state would be treated as invaders and not someone representing the Igbo interest.

“The president is not coming for a jamboree but for serious businesses that every true Imo nay Igbo son or daughter should look forward to.

“The president is also billed to hold a town hall meeting with all classes of people from across Igbo land, including, the youths, traditional institution, traders, artisans, religious leaders and the political class."

Similarly, a group known as the Muhammadu Buhari Vanguards has warned the proponents of the sit at home order in Imo, to desist from conduct capable of causing a breach of the peace and infringement on the rights of citizens in the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its spokesman, Chibuike Nwachukwu, the MBV stated that presidential visits all over the world are accorded great respect by the hosts.

The group in a statement called on the government and security apparatus to deal decisively with anybody who conspires and threatens the peace in the state henceforth.

Imo State Govt Set to Receive President Buhari, Says Commissioner

Meanwhile, the Imo information commissioner, Declan Emelumba, says the state government is set to receive President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9 in Owerri.

Reports indicate that the president is scheduled to pay a working visit to Imo to inaugurate some state-executed projects.

Emelumba said the president would inaugurate key projects initiated by Governor Hope Uzodimma in the past 18 months.

President Buhari to visit southeast state, plans to commission special projects

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Hope Uzodinma has revealed that all is set for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Thursday, September 9.

According to report, the Imo state governor made this disclosure on Sunday, September 5, while addressing journalist at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Uzodimma, while commenting on his return from his official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, said that the president would commission some special projects implemented by his administration.

