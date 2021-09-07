Some parts of Ogun state are currently battling with choleras as the country continues to fight the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders were affected by the outbreak that hit Magboro community

Oluwasegun Oladosu, the chairman of Community Development Committee in Magboro confirmed that 15 deaths had been recorded

Magboro - No fewer than twenty-five people in Magboro, Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun state have been reported dead following a Cholera outbreak.

Daily Trust reports that Dr Tomi Coker, the commissioner for health confirmed the incident, noting that commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) and scavengers were mostly affected.

It was gathered that the outbreak which is creating anxiety among residents hit Arepo, Akeran, Akintonde, Sofolarin and Abule- Oko communities of Magboro.

Oluwasegun Oladosu, the chairman of Community Development Committee in Magboro on Tuesday, September 7, adding that 15 deaths have been recorded.

In another report by Vanguard, the suspected outbreak was first reported on Friday, September 3, when a resident living in an uncompleted building died.

Oladosu also revealed that about 10 persons, who relocated from the community to Kara equally died of Cholera.

While noting that a government team had visited the community and provided drugs for cholera treatment and prevention, the CDC chairman called for the enforcement of sanitation in the Hausa community.

Serious panic as cholera death toll soars in Abuja

Earlier, the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the death toll of the cholera outbreak in Abuja has risen to 60 with suspected cases soaring from 604 to 698 in three days.

This revelation was made on Thursday, July 22, during the sensitisation exercise on the ravaging disease in FCT communities like Pyakasa and Gwagwa.

Describing the fearful trend as unacceptable, she promised residents that the administration will not rest on its oars while people die helplessly.

Sad development as cholera outbreak hits Sokoto school, 70 students infected

Meanwhile, following a cholera outbreak, the Sokoto state government has shut down Government Girls College, Mabera. The outbreak had already claimed the lives of two students before the action.

According to the state government, 70 students were affected but only 20 were currently at the isolation centre.

Speaking on the closure, commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Kulu Haruna, said the decision was necessary in order to address the problem.

