As if the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not enough, some parts of the north are battling with cholera

Most of the communities affected by the deadly disease are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

So far, the death toll has risen to 60 with the figure collected in places like Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja, FCT - According to the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the death toll of the cholera outbreak in Abuja has risen to 60 with suspected cases soaring from 604 to 698 in three days.

This revelation was made on Thursday, July 22, during the sensitisation exercise on the ravaging disease in FCT communities like Pyakasa and Gwagwa, Daily Trust reports.

Many communities in Abuja have recorded deaths owing to cholera outbreak (Photo: Directorate of Peacekeeping Force Headquarters in Abuja)

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of the cases in Abuja

The minister gave the breakdown of the toll as follows:

Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases, no death

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths

Bwari area council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gwagwalada council recorded 220 suspected cases with nine deaths

Kuje had 23 suspected cases with four deaths

Kwali accounted for 37 suspected cases with three deaths

Describing the fearful trend as unacceptable, she promised residents that the administration will not rest on its oars while people die helplessly.

Punch quotes the minister as saying:

“The administration would not fold its hands and watch residents die helplessly over preventable diseases. We must take every necessary step to curb the further spread.”

Sad development as cholera outbreak hits Sokoto school

Meanwhile, following a cholera outbreak, the Sokoto state government had shut down Government Girls College, Mabera. The outbreak had already claimed the lives of two students before the action.

According to the state government, 70 students were affected but only 20 were currently at the isolation centre.

Speaking on the closure, commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Kulu Haruna, said the decision was necessary in order to address the problem.

Source: Legit