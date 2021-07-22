BREAKING: Serious Panic as Cholera Death Toll Soars in Abuja
- As if the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not enough, some parts of the north are battling with cholera
- Most of the communities affected by the deadly disease are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja
- So far, the death toll has risen to 60 with the figure collected in places like Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali
Abuja, FCT - According to the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the death toll of the cholera outbreak in Abuja has risen to 60 with suspected cases soaring from 604 to 698 in three days.
This revelation was made on Thursday, July 22, during the sensitisation exercise on the ravaging disease in FCT communities like Pyakasa and Gwagwa, Daily Trust reports.
Breakdown of the cases in Abuja
The minister gave the breakdown of the toll as follows:
- Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases, no death
- Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths
- Bwari area council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths
- Gwagwalada council recorded 220 suspected cases with nine deaths
- Kuje had 23 suspected cases with four deaths
- Kwali accounted for 37 suspected cases with three deaths
Describing the fearful trend as unacceptable, she promised residents that the administration will not rest on its oars while people die helplessly.
Punch quotes the minister as saying:
“The administration would not fold its hands and watch residents die helplessly over preventable diseases. We must take every necessary step to curb the further spread.”
Sad development as cholera outbreak hits Sokoto school
Meanwhile, following a cholera outbreak, the Sokoto state government had shut down Government Girls College, Mabera. The outbreak had already claimed the lives of two students before the action.
According to the state government, 70 students were affected but only 20 were currently at the isolation centre.
Speaking on the closure, commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Kulu Haruna, said the decision was necessary in order to address the problem.
