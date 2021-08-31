In a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government may explore legal options to ensure Nigerians get vaccinated

The NPHCDA boss, Faisal Shuaib, said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against those who refuse the vaccine

Shuaib said while some may argue that they have a right to refuse vaccines, they should also note that they do not have the right to endanger the health of others

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that the federal government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The Punch reported that the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

The federal government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination. Photo credit: National Primary Health Care Development Agency

Source: Facebook

According to the newspaper, Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

He was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins.

“So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”

Court stops Obaseki from enforcing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the proposed directive by Governor Godwin Obaseki restricting unvaccinated persons from attending mass gatherings in Edo state might have hit a brick wall.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, granted an order restraining both Obaseki and the Edo government from enforcing the directive.

Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam gave the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Ondo state makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory

Similarly, residents of Ondo state have been given a two-week ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rising cases of infections across the country.

The southwest state made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory amid the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Monday, August 30.

FG receives 699,760 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from UK

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has donated 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the federal government.

This is the first tranche of the 1,299,760 expected from the UK Government through the COVAX facility.

Speaking during the official handing over of the vaccines to the federal government by the UK government in Abuja, the executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Shuaib, said:

“I am glad to inform you that last night, we received 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK Government. We are most grateful to the government and people of the UK for this gesture."

Source: Legit.ng