The Ondo state government has announced that it would be implementing new measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus

Civil servants in the state have been advised on strict adherence and compliance to COVID-19 protocol

The COVID-19 virus has resurfaced in some states across the country due to the delta variant of the disease

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed civil servants in Ondo state to get the COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, in a circular signed by OJ Afolabi, the permanent secretary, service matters, on behalf of the Ondo head of civil service, This Day reported.

Civil workers in Ondo state have been advised to comply with the directive. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

The government stated that public servants would henceforth provide vaccination cards before being allowed access to some facilities.

The statement read:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

‘’The Ondo state government has made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all workers in the state,”

“In a government circular signed by Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr O.J. Afolabi, on behalf of the Head of Service, the state government gave public servants in the state two weeks to take the vaccine.''

FG to announce decision on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for federal workers

Meanwhile, the federal government on Thursday, September 2, revealed that it is making plans towards making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for federal civil servants every employee in its service.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known during the meeting of the health commissioners forum with federal ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and health partners in Abuja.

He explained that mandatory vaccination had become imperative due to the role federal civil servants perform not just within the country but also on behalf of the government, The Nation reported.

FG considers sanction for Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

In another news, there are indications that the federal government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The Punch reported that the executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31. R

According to the newspaper, Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

Source: Legit