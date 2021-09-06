Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he may soon impose a fresh COVID-19 lockdown in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to impose a fresh lockdown on the state if residents fail to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Channels TV reports that Wike issued the threat on Monday, September 6, during a televised broadcast in Port Harcourt, lamenting the increase in the daily figures of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

Legit.ng gathered that while noting that his administration is committed to keeping the state open and allowing citizens to go about their social, religious, and economic activities unimpeded, the governor asked leaders to encourage their followers to take the vaccine.

Wike said:

“We may be constrained to re-impose the suspended COVID-19 lockdown measures across the state if the transmission of the disease continues to increase beyond tolerable limits.

“I, therefore, appeal to all residents to help protect yourself, your loved ones and the rest of the citizens by getting your jab at the designated health centres in the 23 local government areas of the state as they become available.”

Wike says there are rising cases of transmission and death in Rivers

Daily Independent also reports that the governor also faulted those who abandon their responsibility to comply with the measures, saying that the situation has resulted in the rising spiral figures of both transmission and death cases.

Wike, however, warned the people of the oil-rich state that they were “headed for a serious health disaster of profound consequences if residents and visitors continue to behave as if the pandemic no longer exists or is impotent in Rivers.

He stated:

“This is a big lie and we cannot afford to continue to close our eyes to the dangers such irresponsible behaviour poses to the health, lives, and livelihood of everyone.”

