Sheik Ahmad Gumi has claimed that most of the stolen cows in the north are transported down to southern Nigeria for meat

According to him, rustling was one of the reasons that led to banditry problem being witnessed in the country today

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have called on the federal government for the arrest of the controversial cleric

Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has revealed that most of the stolen or rustled cows in Zamfara state and other northwestern states are transported to southern part of the country - southeast, south south and southwest for consumption.

He made this startling revelation in a rant on his Facebook page on Monday, September 6.

Sheik Gumi has revealed that most of the stolen cattle in northwest are sold in southern Nigeria. Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

According to him, the rustling contributed to the banditry problem being experienced in the country today in no small measure.

He wrote:

"Out of the blues, in 2009 cattle rustling became rampant. Most of the cattle rustled were headed to the south in trailers where they are sold and sla*ghtered. This massive movement of rustled cattle greatly reduced their population. Most of the rustling first affected the rural herdsmen and it became more elaborate in the north-western region."

Here are some reactions from Nigerians.

Ibrahim Hussain

"Going by your views, we should all carry weapons against the state since we've all faced one form of injustice or the other.. Am baffled at your continuous support and advocacy for these terrorists. May Allah expose you and those you're re-presenting.. Allah will shame you all!!! It's about time you're arrested and nothing will happen."

Ubaidu Yakubu

"I always imagine how ridiculous Mallam gives analysis on bandits activities, the way he justifies their atrocities against the people is unbecoming of cleric of his status. He never categorically condemned their murderous atrocities, he felt they were victims of government intimidation and marginalization, which is not always true. I am highly disappointed and dissatisfied with sympathy he exhibited on them."

Abubakar Abu Humaida

"Katsina and Zamfara governments have engaged in dialogues were millions of Naira was spent to appease the criminals but unfortunately that only embolden the criminals, gave them more time and resources to amass weapons and finally continue with their crimes under the garb of amnesty. Only a foolish government will stick to so called dialogue when more people are killed daily."

Don't use military force on bandits, they are going nowhere, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Meanwhile, a message has been sent to the federal government of Nigeria by no other person than Ahmad Gumi.

The cleric who condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits insisted that the move would not stop their activities.

He disclosed this on Monday, September 6. According to him, the military operation will only complicate the crisis.

Source: Legit