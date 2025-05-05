US President Donald Trump has removed Mike Waltz from his role as national security adviser, opting to nominate him as ambassador to the United Nations instead

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporarily assume Waltz’s former position, marking an unprecedented dual leadership role within the administration

Waltz’s removal follows controversy surrounding a Signal chat leak involving sensitive military plans, raising concerns about his confirmation prospects in the Senate

US President Donald Trump has removed Mike Waltz from his position as national security adviser and announced his nomination as ambassador to the United Nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed appreciation for Waltz’s contributions, stating:

Trump Fires His National Security Adviser, His Message to Him Released. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Win McName/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress, and as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role."

Marco Rubio appointed as Interim National Security Adviser

Waltz will be temporarily replaced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will continue in his role as America’s top diplomat.

The announcement reportedly caught State Department officials off guard, marking a rare instance where a single official holds both posts.

Rubio is also currently overseeing the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Archives.

Waltz's departure amid Signal shat controversy

Waltz’s exit follows criticism over his mistaken inclusion of a journalist in a group chat on Signal, where sensitive military plans were discussed.

This incident is expected to feature prominently in his confirmation hearings for the UN post.

His removal aligns with reports from CBS News, citing multiple sources who claim Trump ousted Waltz due to concerns over vetting National Security Council staff and the handling of sensitive communications.

However, sources indicate that Trump respects Waltz and opted for a "soft landing" by nominating him to a high-profile diplomatic role.

Trump Fires His National Security Adviser, His Message to Him Released. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Waltz’s response and political reactions

Waltz acknowledged his nomination with a statement on X, stating:

"I'm deeply honoured to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation."

Potential replacements and Senate confirmation challenges

Several US officials, speaking anonymously, suggest Waltz could struggle to be confirmed by the Senate, allowing Trump to remove him without an official firing.

There is uncertainty regarding the fate of Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, who was also part of the Signal group chat and faced questioning on the matter.

Reports suggest Steve Witkoff, a real estate developer and US Special Envoy to the Middle East, could be a potential replacement. Other names floated include Ric Grenell, a seasoned diplomat and former Trump official.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng