Yado Yakub’s biography: who is Margaret Brennan’s husband?

Yado Yakub is a prominent Syrian American attorney. He is also well-known for being the husband of CBS News’ senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. Although he is popularly known as Yado Yakub, his real name is Ali Iyad Yakub.

Yado Yakub poses for a solo picture.

Source: Twitter

Ever since he commenced his career in 2000, Yakub has made significant accomplishments while working with internationally recognized institutions. Check out his bio.

Yado Yakub’s biography

Yado Yakub was born in the United States of America on July 23, 1978, to his parents, Dr. Nabil Y. Yakub and Rolanda I. Yakub. His father is a nephrologist and works at Fairfax hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, while his mother is a teacher at the Country Day School in McLean.

Yado was raised alongside his sister Samia Yakub. As he grew up, he learnt multiple languages such as Arabic, Spanish, English and French.

Education

After completing his high school studies, Yado joined the University of Virginia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations. He later went to the University of Miami School of Law and graduated with Law Degree.

How old is Yado Yakub?

The renowned lawyer is 43 years old as of September 2021. He marks his birthday on July 23.

What is Yado Yakub’s nationality?

He is an American. However, Yado shares Syrian and Irish descents from his parents, who migrated to America where he was born.

What does Yado Yakub do?

He began his professional journey in 2000 when he worked at the office of United States Senator Joseph Biden as a legislative correspondent. He held the position for approximately one year and three months, during which he drafted memoranda on legislative issues such as campaign finance reform and rail transportation.

Yado Yakub receives a badge as a US Marine.

Source: Instagram

He later joined the Miami-based Diaz & Kaiser law firm as an associate attorney in 2004 for two years. As an attorney, he dealt with several legal issues such as drafting pleadings, conducting depositions, and attending civil litigations hearings.

The renowned attorney has also worked with accounting and auditing firm PwC as a consultant from 2016 to 2017.

Currently, Margaret Brennan’s husband serves as a lieutenant colonel, judge advocate and foreign area officer for Marine Corps Recruiting and the senior strategic advisor for southern Europe, Middle East and Africa for SAS.

How much is Yado Yakub’s net worth?

Yado is a successful legal practitioner, and without a doubt, he has made a fortune from his career. However, there is no reliable information regarding his exact net worth, but the MDDaily Record website alleges that Yado’s net worth is $2 million.

Are Yado Yakub and Margaret Brennan married?

Yado is married to Margaret Brennan. The couple met when they were undergraduates at the University of Virginia in 1998. However, they did not start dating until 2013, when they met again in the streets of Washington D.C.

Journalist Margaret Brennan and Yado Yakub attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton.

Source: Getty Images

After dating for a year, Yado proposed to Margaret in 2014 at the university where they first met. The two love birds tied the knot on April 11, 2015, at the Decatur House in Washington D.C.

Yado Yakub’s wife is an American journalist. She is the moderator of Face the Nation on CBS and also its senior foreign affairs correspondent.

How many kids does Yado Yakub have?

So far, the couple has two kids. Their first child is Eamon Yakub, born on September 11, 2018, while the second is Malek Murphy Yakub, born on May 2, 2021.

Yado Yakub and Margaret with their two sons.

Source: Instagram

Body measurements

Yado Yakub’s height is 6 feet, and he weighs 169 pounds.

Social media presence

The legal practitioner seems not to be active on any social media platform. However, his wife is a famous personality and has a massive following on Twitter and Instagram. Even though she uses the platforms regularly to post issues about her career, she occasionally posts about her family.

Yado Yakub is without a doubt an accomplished attorney, and even with his highly demanding profession, he still finds time for his family.

