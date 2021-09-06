Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, recently shared his interesting discovery on the streets of Dubai

The music star met some ‘area boys’ on the streets of Dubai like he would have encountered on the streets of Lagos

Small Doctor reached for his purse to give the ‘area boys’ some cash and explained in his caption that the streets is everywhere

Talented Nigerian music star, Small Doctor, was recently in Dubai when he encountered some ‘area boys’ looking to him for goodwill.

On the streets of Nigeria, ‘area boys’ are a common phenomenon. They are usually made up of boys and young men who lay claim to the road and extort passersby of their money before allowing them access.

Many times, these ‘area boys’ who are also known as touts are people who the society had been unfair to and they resorted to the streets to make a living.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Small Doctor who seemed surprised to meet ‘area boy’ in a developed place like Dubai, explained that the street is present everywhere.

The singer also did the needful by reaching for his purse to give the ‘area boys’ some cash.

Internet users react

Soon after Small Doctor’s post made the rounds on social media, a number of internet users reacted to it in different ways.

While some people were surprised to discover that there are also ‘area boys’ in Dubai, others were amused that men would leave Nigeria just to become street boys in another country.

Read some of their comments below:

Cindysshopng:

"So people dey travel go abroad go do agbero work ? Nna if streets no pay you , enter house."

Sng_daddy:

"Imagine going to Dubai to do area boys ."

Fineboi_kiki:

"I'll rather be a area boy in Dubai than a graduate in Nigeria ."

Wierd_ol_michelle:

"See why we getting deported."

Nelod21:

"U can't take Nigeria out of Nigerians."

Simagazine:

"They are spoiling the name of Nigeria out there and we are laughing about it ."

Interesting.

