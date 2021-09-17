Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop aka Okon, has taken to social media to speak on the slumping of EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, at an event

The comic actor called on Yahoo boys and corrupt politicians who might have given Bawa’s photo to their ‘jazz man’

Okon said that if they had submitted Bawa’s photo to these men, they needed to release him and let him go

Popular Nollywood actor, Okon, with real name Ime Bishop, has reacted to the news of EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa’s ill health.

The anti-graft agency chairman recently slumped at an event and the news was followed by series of mixed reactions.

Taking to social media, Okon called on the groups of people Bawa had hounded in the past, being corrupt politicians and Yahoo boys.

Actor Okon tells Yahoo boys to release EFCC boss from spiritual attack after he slumped at an event. Photos: @okonlagos, @officialefcc

According to the comic actor, these sets of people might have taken his photo to their ‘babalawo’ as a petition.

Speaking further, Okon said that if these corrupt politicians and Yahoo boys had done that, then they should release the EFCC boss and let him go.

He said:

“If you are a Yahoo boy or a corrupt politician and you have submitted the picture of the EFCC boss as a petition to your babalawo, release him, loose him and let him go.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

Okon’s video soon reached several members of the online community and a number of them were amused by it. Read some of their comments below:

Just_debbie_:

“ Make them allow our guys breath Abeg .”

Provee_events:

“What is this accent .”

Dbev:

“I can’t take this man seriously.”

Cb_affordables:

“Anything this man says will be funny .”

Interesting.

