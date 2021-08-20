Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor has taken to social media with photos from the moment spent with billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

In the photos he shared, they posed beside boxing equipment and Small Doctor noted that Temi was taking a boxing class

The duo also recreated a TikTok video where they mimed one of actor Odunlade Adekola's hilarious trending audio

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi is not an actress for nothing. She recently recreated a video with singer, Small Doctor.

Small Doctor in a recent Instagram post revealed that he hung out with the fashionista, the pair posed beside boxing equipment as they made fists.

Taking to the caption, the singer asked if there was anyone ready to fight Temi seeing as she was taking boxing classes.

"Guess Who’s Getting A Boxing Class Today @temiotedola. Who Go Come Fight Her Bayi?"

See post below:

There is a trending video of actor Odunlade Adekola speaking Yoruba with a hilarious accent and it has been recreated by a lot of content creators.

Temi and Small Doctor decided to jump on the trend, they mimed the audio as they recreated their own version.

They both got into character and delivered the video flawlessly.

Small Doctor captioned the funny post with:

"Who Go Give Me Blockbuster Movie Role Bayi."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Krishvid_:

"Mr Eazy don like this post sharp sharp. Baba Dey watch him babe."

Raymondcash_official:

"In this life work hard. Street boy don Dey roll with billionaire daughter now ooo."

Official2baba:

"I give up."

Djobiajent:

"My action feem brother."

Aderonkeakewi:

"I love you,you're good in everything."

Owonikoko.kingscut:

"Temi should not b crazy o."

Mhiz_teetress:

"Okay, I never saw this coming in anyway."

Small Doctor mourns Sound Sultan

Close friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan took to social media after his death to share screenshots of their interactions with the singer before he died.

Singer Small Doctor was one of them as he shared on his Instagram story channel, his WhatsApp chats with Sultan.

The screenshot showed Small Doctor praying that the late singer would bounce back. He also encouraged Sultan, telling him that his spirit was strong.

