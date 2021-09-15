Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolani Baj, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on relationships

According to the Lockdown ex-housemate, relationships usually come to an end when people make it public on social media

However, several Nigerians have reacted to her post, most of whom have disagreed with the reality star

Following the news of broken marriages and relationships amongst celebrities, reality star, Tolani Baj, has jumped into the conversation, sharing her thoughts.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate opined that once a relationship is brought to social media, it often leads to the end of it.

In her words:

"The moment you announce your relationship on social media, it's game over."

See post below:

Reactions

The post sparked mixed reactions amongst social media users, some of whom disagreed with the Lockdown star.

Check out some comments below:

daretiwa:

"Private or public wetin go spoil go spoil."

etta_xoxo

"Even if it’s in the secret it will still go wrong ma’am social media isn’t the cause of broken relationships the people involved are."

go_lden:

"So how come there are a lot more celebrities who brought out their relationships to social media that are still thriving ??….. truth is once you have skeletons in your cupboard, that your partner doesn’t know about, don’t bring your relationship out to social media…… I said what I said!!!"

anne_whizzz:

"It’s a lie .... if you’re loyal if you like announce it to the world it’ll stay."

lanreicecream:

"The ones wey hide am self e still spoil."

rhx_xx7:

"It’s only game over if your partner has someone else they have been hiding the relationship from."

queen.4herking:

"Na mumu dey update relationship status for social media."

Omah Lay's relationship drama

There are widespread allegations that Nigerian music star, Omah Lay and his lover, Gloria are having a difficult time in their relationship.

This was after a video of Gloria rolling with another unidentified man surfaced online. An Instagram user shared a short video of Gloria with another man having a nice time in the car with a caption:

"They have something together, I'm sure, Omah Lay can't stay with her, she's cheating."

